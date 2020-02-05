PM Mottley pays tribute on passing of former Kenyan President - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

PM Mottley pays tribute on passing of former Kenyan President - by February 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020

Prime Minister Mia Mottley pays tribute to former Kenya President Daniel arap Moi who has passed away. 

Below is the full text of the statement

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has extended “sincere condolences” to the Government and people of Kenya on the passing of that country’s second president, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and dispatched today, Ms. Mottley, speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, said:

“Mr. Moi had a long and distinguished political career during which he served Kenya with distinction and honour and made a significant contribution to the country’s development. I am confident that his contribution and legacy will serve as an inspiration to Kenyans for generations to come.

“Let me also take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences and prayerful support to the family and associates of the late President.”

Mr. Kenyatta, whose father Jomo Kenyatta was the first president of Kenya, and whose death in office in 1978 provided the pathway to power for Mr. Moi, said:

“Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa… Daniel Toroitich arap Moiran a good race, kept the faith, and now he is enjoying his reward in Heaven.”

Mr. Moi, who ruled Kenya for almost a quarter of a century, was 95 years old and in recent months had been in and out of hospital being treated for breathing difficulties.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share16
20 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Rogers and Prescod to stand trial

Businessman Chris Rogers and his co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod will have to answer to four drugs charges before a...

Jamaican pleads guilty

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal...

Sword attacker to know his fate next week

A 49-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty to wounding another man is expected to know his fate on February 13. In the...

Accused admits damaging church property

Renison Isaiah Prince says he broke 19 windows and a plant pot at the historic St Mary’s Church because, “God tell me to...

No ban

Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is defending Government’s decision not to ban travel from China, which...

Arts and culture world mourns Brathwaite

The world of Caribbean arts and culture erupted in an outpouring of grief and tributes late Tuesday with the death of iconic...

Card swipe payment option again on the table

Almost a year after floating the idea of introducing a new electronic payment system to make it more affordable and easier...

Economist: Postal fee hike big blow to small business

Government’s decision to raise processing fees for packages coming through the postal service by 660 per cent, should be...

Mottley in praise of CARICOM officials

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the new CARICOM chairman has praised the regional bloc’s civil servants as critical frontline...

20 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share16