PM Mottley pays tribute on passing of former Kenyan President - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley pays tribute to former Kenya President Daniel arap Moi who has passed away.

Below is the full text of the statement

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has extended “sincere condolences” to the Government and people of Kenya on the passing of that country’s second president, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and dispatched today, Ms. Mottley, speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, said:

“Mr. Moi had a long and distinguished political career during which he served Kenya with distinction and honour and made a significant contribution to the country’s development. I am confident that his contribution and legacy will serve as an inspiration to Kenyans for generations to come.

“Let me also take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences and prayerful support to the family and associates of the late President.”

Mr. Kenyatta, whose father Jomo Kenyatta was the first president of Kenya, and whose death in office in 1978 provided the pathway to power for Mr. Moi, said:

“Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa… Daniel Toroitich arap Moiran a good race, kept the faith, and now he is enjoying his reward in Heaven.”

Mr. Moi, who ruled Kenya for almost a quarter of a century, was 95 years old and in recent months had been in and out of hospital being treated for breathing difficulties.