Seventeen year-old charged with murder - Barbados Today

A 17-year old male is set to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court tomorrow on murder charges.

Tyreke Delandra Benskin of Promenade Road, Bush Hall, St Michael is accused of taking the life of Skakeem Holder last Sunday.

Holder, also of Promenade Road, Bush Hall was fatally stabbed during an altercation.

