Sword attacker to know his fate next week - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Sword attacker to know his fate next week - by February 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020

A 49-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty to wounding another man is expected to know his fate on February 13.

In the meantime, David Anderson Roach, of Dayrells Road, Christ Church is on $3,000 bail with a warning to stay away from the complainant.

Roach had pleaded guilty to committing the offence against Hussain Hinds on December 30, 2019 causing him actual bodily harm.

Addressing Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Roach said: “I raised the sword to frighten him, not to hit him. I sorry I hit him, I am very sorry.” He told the magistrate he had the weapon for his trade as a landscaper.

When Roach appears in the Bridgetown Court next Thursday, the complainant is also expected to be present to address the magistrate.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Jamaican pleads guilty

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal...

Accused admits damaging church property

Renison Isaiah Prince says he broke 19 windows and a plant pot at the historic St Mary’s Church because, “God tell me to...

No ban

Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is defending Government’s decision not to ban travel from China, which...

Arts and culture world mourns Brathwaite

The world of Caribbean arts and culture erupted in an outpouring of grief and tributes late Tuesday with the death of iconic...

Card swipe payment option again on the table

Almost a year after floating the idea of introducing a new electronic payment system to make it more affordable and easier...

Economist: Postal fee hike big blow to small business

Government’s decision to raise processing fees for packages coming through the postal service by 660 per cent, should be...

Mottley in praise of CARICOM officials

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the new CARICOM chairman has praised the regional bloc’s civil servants as critical frontline...

PM urges new oil producers not to abandon green energy

As Guyana and Suriname strike it rich with massive oil and gas finds, the Prime Minister warned Monday morning that this...

Unions talk takeover of LIAT pensions

Representatives of regional trade unions representing workers employed with the cash-strapped airline, LIAT, have held talks...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share