Sword attacker to know his fate next week - Barbados Today

A 49-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty to wounding another man is expected to know his fate on February 13.

In the meantime, David Anderson Roach, of Dayrells Road, Christ Church is on $3,000 bail with a warning to stay away from the complainant.

Roach had pleaded guilty to committing the offence against Hussain Hinds on December 30, 2019 causing him actual bodily harm.

Addressing Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Roach said: “I raised the sword to frighten him, not to hit him. I sorry I hit him, I am very sorry.” He told the magistrate he had the weapon for his trade as a landscaper.

When Roach appears in the Bridgetown Court next Thursday, the complainant is also expected to be present to address the magistrate.