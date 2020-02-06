Bajans win big at We Gatherin - Barbados Today

Loads of prizes and surprises were up for grabs and claimed at the recently-held Canada’s We Gatherin’ in Barbados 2020 which took place at the Peter and Paul Banquet Hall in Scarborough, Ontario.

Of the hundreds of Bajan Canadians and friends attending the event and pledging to return home during 2020 Andre Bobb has his ticket and accommodation taken care of when he won the grand prize of the raffle. He will be heading home for the We Gatherin’.

Under the theme Fuh De Luv Ah Bim, a steady stream of Barbadians and friends of Barbados coming through to witness the parish booth displays, enjoy the entertainment and food and learn more about the We Gatherin’ initiative.

The event, which was conceptualized by the Barbados High Commission and the Barbados Consulate in Canada, brought together 23 Barbadian Associations and some volunteers from across Canada to compete in a Best Parish Booth competition. St Andrew won the coveted title.

Along with the Parish Booth competition, the six hour event featured a Karaoke Competition, the comedy stylings of Standpipe Productions, along with a spoken word artiste and DJ music. Artiste Mikey and Leadpipe brought in by the National Cultural Foundation for this event were the main entertainment for the night.

Consul General of Barbados at Toronto Sonia Marville-Carter told Bajan Vibes she was extremely pleased by how the event was patronised.

“I am elated with the turn out, the response and the event in general. All involved worked very hard in ensuring its success and kudos must be given to the Barbadian Associations who worked tirelessly on the parish booths, the diaspora for coming out and supporting, Kathy Davis for her hard work as Project Coordinator and my team at the Consulate, not to mention all those who volunteered in many areas to ensure things ran smooth.”

She continued: “From all reports the event was a resounding success and will hopefully only be eclipsed by the number of travellers from Canada to Barbados for 2020 to participate in the We Gatherin’ events at home.

A highlight of the event is that at least 11 trees will be planted in Barbados, donated on behalf of all of the Barbadian Associations representing the parishes and a plaque will be designed that will list the associations and their paired parish, the competition along with the month and year.

The trees will be planted in the botanical gardens or a place chosen by the Associations (the old scholars may want theirs at their Alma Mater) and this also supports the over a million trees in 2020 initiative.

Also participating in the event were exhibitors from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Invest Barbados, Bridge TO (A youth organisation in Canada made up of 1st and 2nd generation Barbadians) along with Oistins Market who sponsored one of the Karaoke prizes and Marville Travel who part sponsored the raffle prize of a return trip to Barbados. Marville Travel bears no relation to the Consul General. The business is the brain-child of a husband and wife who combined their names and came up with the name Marville. The other sponsor of the raffle was South Gap Hotel in St. Lawrence Gap Barbados which gave three nights accommodation.

Attending the event from Barbados were Director of Public Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office – Patricia Parris, Deputy Permanent Secretary Selma Green with special responsibility as project coordinator for the We Gatherin’ Secretariat. They were both judges for the Best Parish Booth competition. Also attending from Ottawa was High Commissioner Farley who made up the panel of three judges for the parish Booth competition. The feature address was given by Barbados’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Liz Thompson who came in from New York.

The giveaway prizes were:

Two tickets to each of these Island Attractions Harrison’s Cave St Nicholas Abbey Tour Atlantis Submarine

One costume to each of these Grand Kadooment Bands Power x Four, Kontact Blue Box Cart, Aura, Baje International and Colourz.

Two costumes to each of these Foreday Morning Bands Jambalasse and Green Lizard

One costume to Colourz Foreday Morning Band

Two tickets to each of these all-inclusive breakfast parties Awaken, Beach House and Brek Fus.

One Ticket to Island Mas all-inclusive breakfast party.

Two tickets to each of these shows by FAS Vintage Reggae, Reggae Party Cruise, Reggae on the Hill and Reggae Beach Party by the time the event concluded at 10 p.m. at least 1000 people had passed through the doors and left even more excited about We Gatherin’ with a renewed interest in their homeland. (IMC)