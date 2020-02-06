Burglars force delay between Pride and Hurricanes - Barbados Today
Burglars force delay between Pride and Hurricanes - by February 6, 2020

Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

A burglary in the Barbados Pride dressing room at Warner Park here has forced the start of their fourth round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes to be pushed back by a day.

The four-day contest was set to start today but players were “in no frame of mind” to play after their clothing and equipment were stolen.

“I have been advised by the Cricket West Indies cricket operations manager Roland Holder and subsequently confirmed by the Barbados Pride team manager Wendell Coppin that there was a break-in and the Barbados dressing room was burglarised and players’ clothing and equipment belonging to our coaching staff were stolen,” Barbados Cricket Association president, Conde Riley told the BCA website.

“As a result, the game has been put back by a day and will now start tomorrow and finish on Monday as the players were in no frame of mind to start today.”

CWI confirmed that police were now investigating the incident and that “all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring.”

Pride lie second in the six-team standings on 44.4 points while Hurricanes are fifth on 26.6.
(CMC)

