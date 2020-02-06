BWA says operations at Belle Pumping Station not affected by small fire - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) says operations at its Belle Pumping Station were not affected by a small fire that occurred there this morning.

The fire, which occurred within the south-eastern section of the facility, was quickly extinguished by personnel from the Barbados Fire Service and a team led by BWA Senior Engineer Elvin Jordan.

Jordan said: “the fire in no way affected operations at the station and the Authority continues to pump water as usual from this facility”.