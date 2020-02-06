Mings off the road for more than six months for traffic offences - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Mings off the road for more than six months for traffic offences - by February 6, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

A man who drove illegally says he was “smoking a spliff” while behind the wheel and tried to evade police accumulating several traffic offences in the process.

And After spending a night on remand at HMP Dodds 27-year-old Osbourne Delano Mings, a baker from Arthur Seat, St Thomas returned to the St Philip penal institution today to serve a longer sentence after pleading guilty to the charges.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder told the District ‘A’ Traffic Court that Mings was driving motorcar H4174 on February 2 when he became involved in an accident along Eagle Hall and left the scene. He fled along Barbarees Hill with police in pursuit turning onto Richmond Gap where he struck Deborah Leacock, a pedestrian. He also left that scene but subsequently turned himself over to police, where under caution he said: “I was trying to get away from the police and just happened to hit the woman. It was not my intention, I sorry about what happened.”

The pedestrian received injuries to her arm and leg.

He was charged with being the driver of the motorcar along Barbarees Hill about 11:50 a.m., drove without due care and attention; without reasonable consideration for other road users; when he was not the holder of a driver’s licence; injured Deborah Leacock by driving furiously and driving without insurance. He was also charged that about 11:58 a.m., that same day he drove without due care and attention on Richmond Road; without reasonable consideration for other road users, when he was not the holder of a driver’s licence as well as being involved in an accident and did not immediately stop.

He appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday and was remanded overnight to appear before the Traffic Court magistrate today.

In explaining himself from the dock this morning he told Magistrate Bannister: “I sorry for knocking the woman and the injuries she received. I am very sorry. . . I was smoking a spliff. I was afraid . . . saw the police . . . and panicked, no injuries to the officers.”

The magistrate then sentenced Mings saying that the penalty was to deter him and others from engaging in similar behaviour.

Mings will spend the next six months in prison for his furious driving which resulted in Leacock injuries. He was also sentenced to pay $750 forthwith or spend 75 days in prison for driving without insurance. That will run consecutively. He was also fined $500 with an alternative of 50 days in prison for not stopping immediately at the scene of the accident.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share8
10 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Recommendations on Speightstown’s future ‘by mid-year’

The Speightstown Task Force is to be re-established and it is expected to make recommendations to Government by the end of...

Marla Dukharan

Dukharan ‘upbeat’ about Barbados in 2020

Regional economist Marla Dukharan has given upbeat prospects for Barbados this year as the island continues its Barbados...

Recycling plant ready to step in

A leading local recycling company is telling the Government that it is ready and able to help make landfill fires a thing of...

SJPI at 50: Praise, plaques and solar power

The nation’s premier technical school’s 50th anniversary was toasted on Wednesday with a solar-power mural, a plaque and...

PM urges Chefette to go ‘homegrown’

Fast-food restaurant chain Chefette has been given a challenge by Prime Minister Mia Mottley to add more homegrown items to...

Minister: BWA preps for worsening drought

With the Barbados Meteorological Service’s warning to brace for a hot and dry year as the worst drought since 1960...

Resist corruption, private sector told

President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Trisha Tannis has acknowledged the role of the private...

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard

Mangrove Landfill left ‘smouldering’

Sanitation Service Authority officials appeared close to regains control of the landfill at Mangrove Pond, St. Thomas after a...

BWA makes ‘major breakthrough’

The days of burst pipes flooding streets for weeks and sometimes months at a time is now expected to be a thing of the past,...

10 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share8