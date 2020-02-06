More laws to safeguard workers coming - Barbados Today

Amendments to existing legislation which will allow victims of violence or harassment at work to “remove themselves” from their workplace environment without fearing penalties from their employers are on the horizon, says Labour Minister Colin Jordan.

He revealed that officials at the Labour Department were completing amendments to the Safety and Health at Work Act to clarify the channels through which workers can withdraw their services to escape “imminent or serious danger to life, health or safety” in the workplace.

“We must make sure workers have the right to remove themselves from a work situation where they have a reasonable belief that the situation presents imminent or serious danger to life, health or safety due to violence and harassment and to be able to do that without suffering retaliation or other undue consequences,” the Minister declared.

Jordan was addressing dozens of employers during a seminar hosted by the Barbados Employers Confederation (BEC) entitled Violence in the Workplace held at the Courtyard Marriott, Hastings, Christ Church.

Acknowledging that some workers could abuse such legislative changes, the Labour Minister promised that structures would be implemented to prevent this. But during his near hour-long address, Jordan who is also responsible for Government’s social partnership relationship said the problem is so serious that new legislation may be required to address it.

“[Workplace violence and harassment] is a serious multifaceted problem that affects not only its intended targets, but also colleagues, the entire workforce, households and families, and therefore, it impacts communities. This issue has long plagued our workplace, more so harassment and it is recognised as a health hazard,” added Jordan as he examined the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the workplace.

While acknowledging that numerous pieces of legislation including the Sexual Harassment Act, the Safety and Health at Work Act and the Employment Rights Act have improved workplace safety, he suggested that they have not sufficiently addressed the issues and suggested the possibility of drafting legislation to address the issue more directly.

“We must also ensure that the inspectorate is empowered to take certain actions and make some determinations to protect workers because our job is to protect our workers in a fair and even-handed manner,” he added.

The Minister further declared that the country could only realise much needed economic development if workers, “the most precious component” have access to “decent” workplace environments.

“My Government has committed to not only protecting our workers but to developing those workers. This will safeguard the path to sustainable economic growth so badly needed to transform the country.

“We must also be cognisant that violence and harassment can impact productivity, decrease worker engagement, contribute to a hostile work environment, increase the level of absenteeism and worker turnover and lead to a poor public image for the employing organisation,” the Minister explained.

He added that violence and harassment at work could affect the psychological, physical, sexual health, dignity, family life and social environment of those affected.

"Recognising the link between our workers and our economic growth and development, should compel us to fervently and actively address any issues that negatively affect them. It would be a wonderful day when employers take a proactive approach rather than reacting to things like laws and regulations and conventions," Minister Jordan suggested