“Sometime” makes it . . . Leadpipe happy to be in ISM Finals - Barbados Today

"Sometime" makes it . . . Leadpipe happy to be in ISM Finals - by February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

Local artiste Leadpipe is elated to have gone through to the finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad.

The Tune of The Crop winner sang his Crop Over 2019 hit Sometime and warmed the hearts of the judges to secure a spot in the upcoming finals.

He told Bajan Vibes it feels wonderful. “It feels amazing and I will continue to carry Barbados on my shoulders as a musical ambassador. The experience was exciting and gratifying. Gratitude is a must like Koffee said…”

He said all went as planned on the night and he executed precisely. He added that he was looking forward to the finals as he intends to bring “excellence” to the stage.

Leadpipe thanked all who had supported him thus far but was swift to say the journey is not over yet.

“I want to thank my sponsors – the National Cultural Foundation, RMJ Agencies/Campari Barbados, Mogul Entertainment Inc and Live Wire Entertainment. Special thanks to all my Pipeline Entertainment family.”

Leadpipe is the only Bajan in the Groovy Soca competition since Marzville, singing Owe Me, did not advance. He is also the only Bajan who will be on the Fantastic Friday finals stage since Walkes, who sang Champions of Colour in the Power Soca competition, did not advance either.

The finals will be held on Fantastic Friday (February 21, 2020) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain at 7 p.m.

This year there were 62 competitors, 32 in the Groovy category and 30 in the Power category.

A Fan Fave category has been introduced to the International Soca Monarch competition. One artiste who entered the semi-finals but did not place, can be voted into the finals. Five artistes will be selected for the Fan Fave category based on their socials.

Fans can simply visit our IG page intlsocamonarch and like the artiste of their choice. The artiste with the most likes will move on to the finals of the competition.

Voting in the Fan Fave category ended Tuesday night. (IMC)

