Teen murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

February 6, 2020

Fernella Wedderburn
Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

 

Murder accused 17-year-old Tyreke Delandre Benskin has been remanded to HMP Dodds.

Benskin of Promenade Road, Bush Hall, St Michael is accused of taking the life of 22-year-old Shakeem Holder, also of Promenade Road, Bush Hall last Sunday.

When Benskin appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning he was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was ordered to return to court on March 5.

 

