BWA makes ‘major breakthrough’ - Barbados Today

The days of burst pipes flooding streets for weeks and sometimes months at a time is now expected to be a thing of the past, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has claimed.

The state-owned water utility has reported that the BWA have repaired over 6,000 burst mains in the last seven weeks through its extended hours mains repair programme.

Minister of Water Resources Wilfred Abrahams revealed that the BWA has now cleared its backlog of complaints, which has for years accounted for significant losses in water revenue.

He said: “Under this programme, we extended the hours of the crews from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturdays.

“On Sundays and bank holidays we have between three to four crews working.

“With those number of crews we were able to reduce the number of complaints and we are actually current with new complaints.

“When we compared the extended burst programme versus the normal ones we had, we were doing around 750 pipe repairs per month.

This programme has doubled that and gone over a bit.”

Also speaking to reporters at Tamarind Avenue, where one such burst main was being repaired, BWA Director of Engineering Charles Leslie gave further insight as to how the BWA was able to address the issue in such a short space of time, even though it has been a sore point for the public for several years.

Leslie said: “In addressing these issues, we are also addressing the issue of non-revenue water, we are reducing the number of complaints because what we have found is that when we leave things for too long, we get customers calling repeated times and the end result is multiple complaints for the same problem.”

There were actually 11,000 complaints in the system for the 6,000 problems that the teams were able to address, he said.

Abrahams was not short of praises for the initiative, which represented a collaboration between management, staff and Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU).

He described it as a shining example of the heights that could be achieved when all parties can agree on a common goal.

The Minister said: “We as management decided to take a hands-off approach and we are exceedingly happy with the results that we have achieved.

“I hope that this could be a template going forward for arrangements for a cooperative working within a statutory corporation and for companies in Barbados.

“It is no longer a case of us against them; we are all one team and the aim of the Barbados Water Authority is to deliver safe efficient potable water to all of its customers and we can’t do it by ourselves, all departments must pull together and this is our success story.”

He continued: “This has been a success and this needs to be a template.

“So, going forward, as long as I am Minister, it is my intention that on all of the projects that the Barbados Water Authority is doing that are labour intensive, labour must be brought in to help with the decision making.

"Labour must be brought in to plan the work exercises and the workflow because if we start together then people are going to own the project."