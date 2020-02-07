Ganja grower pleads guilty - Barbados Today

A 30-year-old man accused of cultivating marijuana was granted $2,000 bail today in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Randy Rico Neblett, of Storey Gap Codrington Hill, St Michael, is also accused of possession, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to traffic the illicit substance on February 5.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today.

As a first time offender, a pre-sentencing report has been ordered on him in preparation for sentencing.

The convicted man returns to court on April 2 when he is expected to know his fate.