Pinelands man on indecency charge - Barbados Today

Society must be protected from a 54-year-old man accused of serious indecency against a child. The accused also has a warrant out for absconding court on a similar matter.

Those were some of the arguments put forward by the prosecutor, Sergeant Vernon Waithe against bail for Peter Anderson Alleyne, of Pine Plantation, Pinelands, St Michael.

The landscaper is accused of committing an act of serious indecency on a ten-year-old girl between October 1 and 31, 2019. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

However, Sergeant Waite told Magistrate Douglas Frederick the accused was not a suitable candidate for bail given the nature and seriousness of the allegation leveled against him and the age of the child involved.

The prosecutor also pointed to the accused’s antecedents though he said it was not of a similar nature.

Alleyne then addressed the court but his submission was denied.

He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds until May 5.