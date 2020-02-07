Police probe shooting incident - Barbados Today
Police probe shooting incident

Police are investigating a shooting incident at Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Michael.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m, in the vicinity of the St Giles Nursery School.

A section of the road has been cordoned off to facilitate the investigation.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians of students at the nursery school were called to collect their wards early.

