Recommendations on Speightstown’s future ‘by mid-year’ - Barbados Today

The Speightstown Task Force is to be re-established and it is expected to make recommendations to Government by the end of June, Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared last night.

She made the promise as she addressed the Ideas Forum at Alexandra School Hall on Queens Street, under the theme: FutureBarbados: Speightstown a Heritage, Arts and Cuisine Hub.

Mottley said there were many people of all backgrounds and skills who could serve on the task force.

She tasked St Peter MP Colin Jordan to organise the committee, as the Government was attempting to have a deeper consultation with residents, she said.

The Prime Minister said: “The task force… is not an open ended opportunity to talk forever, and therefore we will establish it…

“I want the task force to recommend things that they want to see, by the end of June.”

The Prime Minister suggested that members of the task force should also canvass St Peter residents for recommendations.

Speightstown was synonymous with heritage, she stressed, saying she would like its charm retained.

She sided with the view that the character of the northern town should not be changed as it would allow residents to feel as if they were anchored to a time past, while still enjoying the amenities and conveniences of the 21st Century.

During the session, the suggestion that Speightstown’s main street be made a one-way thoroughfare gained Mottley’s support – pending civil servants’ approval.

She said it would allow for more pedestrian activity, which would mean an improvement in sidewalks and street lights.

The Prime Minister said: “Without prejudice to that [task force], the Minister in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance, Peter Phillips, is here and I want him to raise the issue of the street being one-way with the CTO in the Ministry (today) and get their opinion, to be given to me within two weeks, before the end of February.

“I don’t believe in directing without consultation with the technical officers.”

The Prime Minister disclosed that the Ministry of Transport had been tasked with making all of the towns disabled-friendly, with accessible sidewalks.

Mottley said: “I am hoping that in this next fiscal year we can enhance our aspiration to be a good society by being able to accommodate the differently-abled, and Speightstown is but one of the towns for which that would apply.”

But, with a nod to the Government’s austerity drive, she pointed out that Government was constrained in the amount of capital works it could undertake.

She said, however, that wherever possible, Government was trying to create opportunities for investment.

During the interactive session, the audience, which included students, made a number of suggestions including the introduction of a Speightstown Heritage Night, preferably on Friday.