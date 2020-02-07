Windies’ U19s fifth best at World Cup - Barbados Today
Windies’ U19s fifth best at World Cup - by February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020

West Indies finished fifth at the ICC Under-19 World Cup after persistent rain wrecked a difficult run chase against Australia and forced a no-result in their playoff match today.

Asked to overhaul 320 at Willowmore Park, West Indies raced to 62 for one in the 13th over before the heavens opened, driving players from the field and eventually ending the contest for good.

Captain Kimani Melius stroked 39 from 36 balls with five fours and a six but was caught at deep point, and the rains arrived as he walked off.

Due to their unbeaten run in Group B which included a victory over Australia, West Indies were adjudged fifth based on tournament rules while the Aussies ended sixth.

“[Fifth] is not the place we would’ve liked to be but credit must be given to the guys, they played well throughout the tournament winning four out of five completed games,” said Melius. “Credit must be given to them.”

Rain engulfs Willowmore Park to force a no-result in the fifty place playoff game. (Photo courtesy ICC Media)

Australia had earlier gotten half-centuries from Liam Scott (66), Cooper Connolly (64) amd Lachlan Hearne (58) as they posted 319 for eight off their 50 overs.

Scott gave the side a strong start, hitting 10 fours and a six in a 68-ball knock as he put on 99 for the first wicket with Sam Fanning whose 38 came from 44 balls.

Both fell within the space of 26 balls to leave the innings on 121 for two in the 21st over but Oliver Davies punched 39 from 38 balls and Mackenzie Harvey, 20 from 26, to keep the runs flowing.

Off-spinner Matthew Patrick, who finished with three for 43 from his 10 overs, breached Harvey’s defensive prod to bowl him in the 28th over and also bowled Davies as the right-hander missed a paddle scoop and lost his off-stump.

On 174 for four in the 30th over, Hearne and Connolly then took command of the innings in a fifth-wicket stand worth 101 runs, as Australia quickly regained their composure.

While Connolly struck six fours and two sixes in a 53-ball knock, Hearne faced 55 deliveries and counted seven fours as Australia upped their tempo in the middle overs.

Hearne finally holed out to Ashmead Nedd at deep square trying to pull a short one from fast bowler Jayden Seales and Connolly followed in the penultimate over, skying a return catch to medium pacer Nyeem Young. (CMC)

