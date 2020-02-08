‘Bats’ at Grantley Prescod Primary - Barbados Today

The list of schools with environmental issues lengthened further today, as teachers and parents at the Grantley Prescod Primary complained about the apparent recurrence of bat droppings on the school walls.

Teachers told Barbados TODAY that since Monday they have noticed the faeces smeared on the wall outside the principal’s office. They said they made several calls to the Ministries of Education and Health to investigate the matter but were only able to get a response two days after.

Barbados TODAY understands that on Wednesday, officials from the Ministry of Health came and washed off the wall but did not take samples to determine the source of the mess. This morning teachers turned up to the school and found that the wall was again covered in the foul-smelling matter.

“This is the condition that teachers are being asked to work in, they didn’t test the stuff. It is the night watchman who told us that it was bat stool because it fell on him last night,” said one teacher, who did not want to be identified.

The Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) has been called in and a meeting was scheduled for today, Barbados TODAY has learned. Several attempts have been made to reach Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw for comment.

The staff were not the only ones upset as parents expressed concern for their children’s health and safety at the school, which was built in the 1950s.

Said one parent as she was dropping off her children this morning: “Now is not the time to be taking chances.

“My children play right in that same area and I would not put it pass them to put their hands in their mouth after playing around that mess.

“You can’t just wash down the area and say that is enough, we need to know what the problem is and how to get rid of it.

“You have all kind of Coronavirus and other things going around, now is not the time to make jokes.”

Another parent told Barbados TODAY: "This is how things get out of control.