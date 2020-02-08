Old lady’s brush with bus and car - Barbados Today
Old lady's brush with bus and car

Marlon Madden
Marlon Madden
Published on
February 8, 2020

An elderly woman narrowly escaped injury this morning when not one but two vehicles – a Transport Board bus and a car – ran off the newly paved Green Hill road and slammed into her home.

The occupant, who is in her 60’s, was said to be in a back room of the three-bedroom wall and wooden structure when the incident occurred just before 9 a.m.

Markeith Dash, who cares for the woman, named only as Cynthia, told Barbados TODAY that she had just got back to her house nearby when she received a call about the incident.

“As I get home this message come through that a bus ran into Cynthia’s house.

“So when I came back down all I see the bus there and the car there and the people there. That is it.

“Luckily she didn’t get hurt.

“Cynthia was in the back so she didn’t get hurt. She said she was in her bedroom and she heard when it hit.”

Dash said she was not aware of how the accident happened, but Barbados TODAY understands that both vehicles were travelling north and the driver of the car was about to turn right when the bus tried to overtake.

Both drivers escaped unharmed.

The accident has prompted Dash to issue a word of caution to drivers not to become distracted while driving.

She said: “This is a funny thing too because you might be driving and you have [a] bad [feeling] or something so, but I want to tell them be careful.

“Keep looking out for the next driver and be careful. Things do happen.”

“All I am glad that I was not here and I am glad that Cynthia was not hurt. That is the most important,” said Dash.
[email protected]

