Public information session on novel coronavirus Sunday - Barbados Today

The general public is invited to join other stakeholders at an engagement and training session on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael, on Sunday, February 9.

The session, which will be facilitated by the Medical Officers of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will run from 4 to 7 pm.

Stakeholders represented at the event will include the trade union movement, the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Defence Force and the University of the West Indies. Government departments such as Immigration and Customs, the Ministries of Tourism, Agriculture and Education will also be represented.

The goals of the session are to share information on how to minimize the risk of importation of the nCoV into Barbados; how to detect early importation; and how to minimize and contain in-country spread of the virus.

By the end of the session, participants will be more aware of the process of preparation for the nCoV; and understand the importance of effective public health interventions and a multi-sectoral approach to control and prevent spread.