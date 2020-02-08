Public information session on novel coronavirus Sunday - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Public information session on novel coronavirus Sunday - by February 8, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 8, 2020

The general public is invited to join other stakeholders at an engagement and training session on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael, on Sunday, February 9.

The session, which will be facilitated by the Medical Officers of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, will run from 4 to 7 pm.

Stakeholders represented at the event will include the trade union movement, the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Defence Force and the University of the West Indies. Government departments such as Immigration and Customs, the Ministries of Tourism, Agriculture and Education will also be represented.

The goals of the session are to share information on how to minimize the risk of importation of the nCoV into Barbados; how to detect early importation; and how to minimize and contain in-country spread of the virus.

By the end of the session, participants will be more aware of the process of preparation for the nCoV; and understand the importance of effective public health interventions and a multi-sectoral approach to control and prevent spread.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Demolition in The City to start on February 17

Demolition of the Old NIS Building, the Bridgetown Fire Service and the Temporary Market on Probyn Street will commence on...

#BTEditorial – A libation for Kamau

It It It It is not It is not It is not enough to be free of the whips, principalities and powers Kamau Brathwaite, The...

China students’ parents meet with authorities on coronavirus epidemic

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to trap Barbadian students in the stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, the Ministry of...

Barbadians in China doing well

Barbadian students stationed in The People’s Republic of China are doing “very well” and should continue to be safe...

Moreno: IDB will back new Bajan inventors, creators

The head of Barbados’ main development financier has thrown out a challenge to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her fellow...

DLP President: ‘More tax hikes, more problems’ for taxpayers

Any increase in taxes or user fees for services will be an additional burden on an already struggling population, leader of...

Some pensioners still not getting NIS payments

Two former Government employees are crying out to the Mia Mottley Administration to pay them their old age pension benefits...

Old lady’s brush with bus and car

An elderly woman narrowly escaped injury this morning when not one but two vehicles – a Transport Board bus and a car...

‘Bats’ at Grantley Prescod Primary

The list of schools with environmental issues lengthened further today, as teachers and parents at the Grantley Prescod...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share