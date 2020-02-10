Minister Hinkson praises BFS, appeals for end to burning - Barbados Today

Minister of Home Affairs, Edmund Hinkson, has praised the leadership of the Barbados Fire Service (BFS) and all those government workers and private sector enterprises who came together to successfully extinguish the blaze at the Mangrove Pond Landfill last week.

“I want to personally thank the members of the Barbados Fire Service and all those who dedicated long hours, commitment and effort in ensuring that the blaze was brought under control and finally extinguished.

“It took sacrifice and teamwork, but together everyone got the job done,” he said, while commending the fire officers for effectively working around the clock in the national interest.

Minister Hinkson reiterated Government’s stated commitment to devise a solution to the present challenge of disposal upward of 8, 000 used tyres each month at the landfill.

He further empathized with those residents of the neighbouring districts who again had to endure some inconvenience and health concerns, as a result of the fire. ( BGIS)