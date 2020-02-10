Paradise in winners’ row again - Barbados Today

Premiere Classe Paradise defeated Abrahams United Silver Sands 2-0 to lead the Coca-Cola Barbados Football Association Premier League standings on six points thanks to two late goals from Jabarry ‘Papi’ Chandler and their newest frontman Mario Harte.

Just when the match appeared destined for a stalemate, Paradise produced two late strikes to jump to the top of the standings last night at the BFA’s Wildey AstroTurf.

While former league champions Weymouth Wales also have six points, Paradise has a superior goal difference.

Chandler, Paradise’s prodigal son, returned home after a stint at Empire Club last season opened the scoring in the 83rd minute. Following a counter-attack, attacking midfielder Elijah Downey picked out substitute Chandler who had come on for Ackeel Applewhaite and the rest was history.

Former national captain Harte who parted ways with University of the West Indies Blackbirds, registered his first goal of the season in the 89th minute.

Yet again Downey was unstoppable and took control of possession from the right-wing closest to the Kent Upton End, where he wormed his way through Silver Sands’ defence and produced his second assist of the night to Harte.

Defensively, Silver Sands held their own for the majority of the encounter but failed to register a single shot past Paradise’s solid back four that comprised Zico Philips, Dwight Pope, Akeene Browne and Tyrel Bancroft.

In the other contest, Wotton got off to a rough start when their goalkeeper Paul Doughty received a red card for a challenge outside the box on Wales midfielder Ray Snagg in the 13th minute.

During the nightcap game, Wales took a 1-0 lead thanks to Romario Harewood in the 43rd minute. That lone goal by Harewood was enough for Wales to capture the win as Wotton, promoted this year into the league, was unable to find a response.

The second match between Empire and Deacons ended in a goalless stalemate which earned both teams a point. It was a physical game that kept referee Andrew Herbert and his whistle busy as Empire were at a numerical disadvantage having lost Omar Primus in the 58th and Keymar Holligan in the 89th minute to red cards. [email protected]ostoday.bb