Stimulating business . . . Workshop focuses on encouraging entrepreneurs - Barbados Today

February 10, 2020

CARICOM Youth Ambassador Chad Monerville returned to the Pinelands community in which he was raised, to host the first of a series of workshops which he hopes to take across the entire island. He explained, “A workshop like this brings together persons who are both seeking jobs or seeking career changes, as well as those persons with entrepreneurial spirit who want to go into new businesses.”

The event, hosted at the Parkinson Resource Centre, incorporated an expo featuring exhibits by small business owners. They displayed their merchandise and afforded those in attendance the opportunity to converse directly with them about the challenges they may have faced in recognising their entrepreneurial dreams.

Through the one-day forum attendees benefited from sessions with multiple Human Resource professionals. Among them were Jameela Hollingsworth: The HR Boss, Shauna Marshall from SMB Consulting and representatives of Human Resource Management of Barbados (HRMAB).

Cumulatively they provided a step-by- step breakdown of what is necessary, from sending out applications and giving a stellar representation of yourself through your curriculum vitae, to being appropriately attired and successful at interviews. Budding entrepreneurs were also educated on what is necessary to acquire a Skills Certificate which would allow them to ply their trade freely across the Caribbean and received advice from a financial advisor.

Parliamentary Representative for the area and Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Santia Bradshaw was a joint facilitator of the event and was on hand for the duration of the workshop.

In her remarks she stated, “I believe that we come through a very traditional educational system where a lot of work skills are often taught after we leave school. Platforms like this provide an opportunity for young people and mature persons to be able to fully appreciate exactly what it is that is needed in terms of equipping you with the necessary skills to be successful in whatever genre or area that you may choose to apply your skills to. (STT)

