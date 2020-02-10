What Trump has accomplished - Barbados Today

Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave what was his third “State of the Union” address. In it, the president boasted of his accomplishments of turning the country around.

“… The years of economic decay are over… Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all of these reasons, I say to the people of our great country and to the members of Congress: The state of our Union is stronger than ever before,” (The New York Times February 5, 2020 www.nytimes.com).

Hardly anyone would disagree that Trump’s presidency has been one of the most – if not the most – controversial one ever. Certainly, he has not been the most gracious of American leaders. He talks freely – too freely; attacks his opponents whenever it suits him; and uses social media unabashedly to express his views about any topic and anyone.

He is coarse and abrasive in his day-to-day interactions. He will perhaps go down in history as the president who fired the most staff in one term! Psychologists would point out that the president does not have much people skills. He is not a people’s person at all!

So then, how do we reconcile this rough individual with the many accomplishments in his first term?

Economists would be the first to tell us that indeed America is a lot better off now than before his presidency. They would point out one of the biggest indicators – unemployment – and show how it has reached a low that has not been achieved in the country for a long, long time.

Also, America is now seen as a superpower to be reckoned with. Again! No other country – big or small – will ever doubt that under this presidency. A super power must be able to defend its citizens in any part of the world. It cannot cower, or appear inept in the face of small insignificant groups like ISIS. It is simply amazing that in a very short span of time after President Trump’s inauguration, ISIS was defeated and its stranglehold on Iraq and Syria broken!

It is the humble submission of this writer that had America acted earlier, the untold destruction, murder and human displacement (refugee crisis) would hardly have occurred.

It may sound like a cliché, but a superpower must behave and act like a superpower. And it must do so at all times, and in all situations!

Another plus for President Trump is his defense of the Christians and their beliefs. This is an admirable stance. The founder and CEO of Charisma Magazine comments, “I like to quote Pastor Robert Jeffress of Dallas, who said he didn’t vote for someone who is the perfect Christian but for a president who would protect his right to be a Christian,” (Steve Strang, Charisma Magazine February 5, 2020 www.charismamag.com)

Religious liberty is on the decline in America, and it is safe to say that had it not been for the president’s initiatives and interventions, the decline would have been catastrophic!

“Just think of how many Christian companies have faced religious discrimination in the last five to ten years. Hobby Lobby was going to have to pay a fine of over $1 million a day if it didn’t provide abortifacient contraceptives in its insurance plan. It went to the Supreme Court and won.”

Just think of the many Christian bakers, florists and photographers who refused to provide services for homosexual weddings. Of course, this action resulted in their being taken to court and forced to pay hefty fines for their beliefs and stance.

The president has gone on record for saying, “In America, we don’t punish prayer, we don’t ban symbols of faith, we don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God,” (article by Dr. Michael Brown, Christian Post February 5, 2020 www.christianpost.com).

Also, Trump has distanced himself from the pro-abortion movement, and has defended time and again the right to life of tiny babies in the womb! Indeed, it is a challenge to marry President Trump’s personality with his many accomplishments.

Nevertheless, let us give God thanks for what He is doing through the president, and pray that before he leaves office, he would receive Jesus as his Lord and Saviour!