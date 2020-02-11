Trudeau ‘may be here next week’ - Barbados Today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Bridgetown next week for talks with Prime Minister Mia Mottley, she hinted today.

The revelation came from Mottley as she addressed the launch of an initiative designed to improve diagnosis, treatment and care for children affected by paediatric cancers and serious blood disorders, which is being lead by the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.

Addressing the function at Ilaro Court, Mottley said: “This Monday we have the opportunity to thank you as Canadians, and to thank the SickKids Foundation and to thank the High Commissioner, and next Monday I think we will do the same thing with the Prime Minister of Canada when he is here with us.”

Mottley gave few details, but pointed to the longevity of the Canadian-based commercial banks in Barbados, saying the two countries would continue to build on their centuries-old relationship.

But she gave an indication that the issue of climate change and climate resilience would be featured in their discussions.

Mottley said: “The relationship between our countries is centuries long and I am happy to report that the temperature of that relationship is a good temperature. It is not in any means at risk of catching any kind of unfortunate problems that are facing the world today.

“We look forward to working with our Canadian partners not just in the area of healthcare or philanthropy, but in a number of other areas of development, particularly the climate crisis which is bedeviling all of us at a rate and in a way that is really frightening some times.”

Back in September 2018 the two prime ministers held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as they discussed issues of interest to Ottawa and Bridgetown.