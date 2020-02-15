'Progress made, more to be done on SDGs' - Barbados Today

Barbados is continuing to make progress towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, a senior UN official said today, though adding that a lot more work is still to be done.

The UN’s Temporary Resident Coordinator in Barbados and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Cleveland Thomas, said the UN was expecting countries globally to pick up the pace, five years after the UN General Assembly adopted the “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.

The goals include zero poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, clean and affordable energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

Thomas told Barbados TODAY: “Barbados is progressing well like any small island developing state. We have seen progress for most countries,” but added there were still some gaps to be filled in Barbados and other Caribbean states.

He explained: “There are areas we are seeing still as far as poverty reduction, climate change issues, health issues and other.

“So while there is good progress, not only in Barbados but throughout the Caribbean region, there is a call that we should not slow down on the momentum on progress being made overall.

“So I think good but still there is room for more to be done.”

Thomas was responding to a question from Barbados TODAY at the official launch of the new Barbados online investment guide, iGuide, which is designed to provide guidance to potential local and foreign investors who want to do business in on the island.

Officials are hoping that the website, which can be accessed at www.theiguides.org/barbados , will help to woo investors.

Thomas said he saw the portal as a support to some of the SDGs, especially those relating to ending poverty, promoting decent work, economic growth and industry, innovation and infrastructure

And with the UN recent call for a decade of action from countries to deliver on the SDG by 2030, Thomas said mobilizing investment would be critical “if governments in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are to achieve them by the target date”.

“Productive and responsible investment, particularly in infrastructure, will also underpin efforts towards regional integration in the Caribbean,” he added.

Thomas said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was estimating that some $5 trillion (US$2.5 trillion) was needed globally between now and 2030 for countries to meet the SDGs.

Thomas said the UN was providing support to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to leverage private sector investment in order to help them in the achievement of the SDGs.

He said work was being done to provide innovative solutions to reduce youth unemployment and to decrease economic burdens of non-communicable diseases and promote the use of clean energy and build climate change resilience.

“To this end, next month we will be hosting a series of private sector roundtable discussions with business leaders to raise awareness of the SDGs and stimulate ideas for investment and partnership opportunities,” said Thomas.

It was in 2015 that all UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the 17 SDGs.

They include an end to poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institution; and partnerships for the goals.

Barbados is continuing to make progress towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, a senior UN official said today, though adding that a lot more work is still to be done.

The UN’s Temporary Resident Coordinator in Barbados and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Cleveland Thomas, said the UN was expecting countries globally to pick up the pace, five years after the UN General Assembly adopted the “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.

The goals include zero poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, clean and affordable energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

Thomas told Barbados TODAY: “Barbados is progressing well like any small island developing state. We have seen progress for most countries,” but added there were still some gaps to be filled in Barbados and other Caribbean states.

He explained: “There are areas we are seeing still as far as poverty reduction, climate change issues, health issues and other.

“So while there is good progress, not only in Barbados but throughout the Caribbean region, there is a call that we should not slow down on the momentum on progress being made overall.

“So I think good but still there is room for more to be done.”

Thomas was responding to a question from Barbados TODAY at the official launch of the new Barbados online investment guide, iGuide, which is designed to provide guidance to potential local and foreign investors who want to do business in on the island.

, will help to woo investors. Officials are hoping that the website, which can be accessed at www.theiguides.org/barbados

Thomas said he saw the portal as a support to some of the SDGs, especially those relating to ending poverty, promoting decent work, economic growth and industry, innovation and infrastructure

And with the UN recent call for a decade of action from countries to deliver on the SDG by 2030, Thomas said mobilizing investment would be critical “if governments in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are to achieve them by the target date”.

“Productive and responsible investment, particularly in infrastructure, will also underpin efforts towards regional integration in the Caribbean,” he added.

Thomas said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was estimating that some $5 trillion (US$2.5 trillion) was needed globally between now and 2030 for countries to meet the SDGs.

Thomas said the UN was providing support to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to leverage private sector investment in order to help them in the achievement of the SDGs.

He said work was being done to provide innovative solutions to reduce youth unemployment and to decrease economic burdens of non-communicable diseases and promote the use of clean energy and build climate change resilience.

“To this end, next month we will be hosting a series of private sector roundtable discussions with business leaders to raise awareness of the SDGs and stimulate ideas for investment and partnership opportunities,” said Thomas.

It was in 2015 that all UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the 17 SDGs. They include an end to poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institution; and partnerships for the goals.