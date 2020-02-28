Holder puts Pride in driver’s seat - Barbados Today
Chemar Holder has taken seven wickets in the match so far. (CWI)

Fast bowler Chemar Holder bowled with pace and hostility to give Barbados Pride the advantage at the end of the second day of their encounter against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the West Indies Championship at Kensington Oval today.

Holder took five wickets for 73 runs in an outstanding spell of fast bowling that ripped the heart out of the Windward’s batting. He also struck opening batsman Desron Maloney with a vicious bouncer that sent him tumbling to the ground like a boxer who received a left and right combination to the head.

Maloney bravely continued batting until lunch, but after the interval he was replaced by Alick Athanaze as the concussion substitute. At lunch the Volcanoes were 33 without loss, with veteran opener Devon Smith unbeaten on 11 and Maloney 21.

On the resumption of play, Maloney did not return to the crease and Kaveem Hodge joined Smith to continue the opening partnership. They added another 33 runs before Holder induced Smith to edge to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich after he made 21 runs.

Andre Fletcher and Hodge quickly added 50 for the second wicket as the score raced to 116 in 28 overs. Hodge belted 52 runs from 62 balls that included 10 fours, with his 50 coming in 83 minutes. He was given a life when he was dropped by Jomel Warrican at midwicket off Keon Harding.

His innings ended when medium pacer Kevin Stoute found his edge with Dowrich taking a comfortable catch behind the stumps.

Fletcher and Roland Cato (10 ) took the score to 165 before Holder had the dangerous Fletcher caught by Kraigg Brathwaite at second slip with a ball that moved and lifted.

Holder’s third wicket was Cato who was trapped lbw for 10, while Athanaze’s stumps were uprooted for nine. Kemar Roach then had Emmanuel Stewart caught by Shamarh Brooks at second slip for five, while Holder bowled Keron Cottoy to take his fifth wicket of the innings.

At one stage the Volcanoes slumped to 187 for six, but Preston McSween batting at number nine scored a carefree 47 from 46 balls. Together with Ray Jordan (13 not out) they put on 65 runs for the ninth wicket to take the total past 250.

Roach and Harding supported with two wickets each.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 258 to give Barbados a lead of 159 runs after they were bowled out for 417 in the first session of play.

At the close of play Barbados was six without loss, a lead of 165 runs, with Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on five and Shayne Mosley on one.

Earlier Barbados made 417 after resuming on 357 for seven. Kyle Mayers who was unbeaten on 121 was eventually dismissed for 140 when he was  caught by Kavem Hodge in the gully off fast bowler Josh Thomas.

Mayers faced 161 balls during his 226 minute stay at the crease. He became the first batsman to reach 500 runs for the season and Barbados’ total of 417 was the first occasion on which they gained maximum batting points during a regional match.

Jomel Warrican who resumed on 10 added nine runs to his overnight score, while Keron Harding scored a brisk 27 not out. Thomas was the most successful Volcanoes bowler with three wickets for 83 runs from 17 overs. Fellow pacer Ryan John took three wickets for 107 runs from 26 overs and Hodge chipped in with two wickets from ten overs.

