Freedom for more children from GIS - Barbados Today

Freedom for more children from GIS - February 29, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
February 29, 2020

The number of children at the Government Industrial Schools is now down to under 30, after another batch of seven from the girls’ and boys’ facilities were released two weeks ago.

Home Affairs Minister Edmund Hinkson revealed this today as he made a strong case for an overhaul of how the criminal justice system treats juveniles who run into trouble with the law. His comments came in an address to the New Directions for Youth Justice conference hosted by University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management.

“I think the latest statistics are 11 females and 17 males between the two Government Industrial Schools. When I first became Home Affairs Minister 30 months ago there were twice that amount at the school.

“Therefore I am happy to say that the population has been reduced and that has been partly so because I took a policy decision last year that I will release some of these students.

“So seven were released in September last year and two weeks ago I released another seven because it is totally abominable to the spirit and mind that a child could be sentenced as the law quite frankly dictates that the magistrate does, to a minimum of between three years and five years at GIS school for an offence such a wandering. It is an embarrassment,” he said.

According to Hinkson, Government intends to deliver on its commitment to remedy what he described as an “extremely outdated” child justice system by mid year through the tabling of a new Child Justice Bill.

“If it is last thing I do this year, and certainly I expect way before the end of the year, in fact the middle of the year it will be taken to Parliament, a new Child Justice Bill to modernize this whole system.”

Hinkson, who noted that the measure, which was approved by Cabinet since last year, is currently being reviewed with support from a UNICEF expert to ensure the best possible piece of legislation.

Under the Child Justice Regime, no child under age 12 will have criminal responsibility. Only children over age 14 will have to go to the GIS as a last resort,  offences such as wandering will be removed and it will be mandatory that children who appear before the courts have legal representation.

In addition, the process will also see more involvement of probation officers in matters involving children and Magistrates will be able to impose alternative sentencing such as community service.

