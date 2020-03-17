SSA workers’ cry for help - Barbados Today

Armed with assurances that their grievances would be addressed, the men and women of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) returned to work this afternoon after a brief work stoppage at the start of business today.

At the Wildey headquarters workers parked their trucks, venting concerns about the dreaded coronavirus, COVID-19, which local authorities say will eventually reach Barbados.

“We are putting our health on the line,” exclaimed one disgruntled worker.

He was joined by another upset colleague gathered in the yard, who was adamant, that the first people that they should have issued hand sanitisers to is sanitation. “Why wait until all run out?”

The workers’ concern brought Minister of Environment Trevor Prescod, SSA management, the National Union of Public Workers team, Deputy General Secretary Wayne Walrond and Acting General Secretary Delcia Burke and other health officials to the table.

When they emerged a short while after, they reported that action was immediately taken to secure hand sanitisers and other safety equipment.

Minister Prescod told reporters, “These things were all agreed upon last week and aspects of it ought to have been implemented.

“We have already printed flyers with the required protocol and special guidelines on how they should conduct themselves,” he disclosed saying workers had genuine concerns.

He added that the workers received a full briefing from Chief Environmental Officer Francine Bascombe about the virus.

From the Wildey offices, the officials moved discussions onto more weighty matters, including the medical plan, the disposal of medical waste, the resumption of the health and safety committee to the SSA’s headoffice at the National Petroleum Corporation.

Both sides emerged upbeat about the discussions.

Minister Prescod noted that progress was made on the medical plan and discussions would continue.

“In finalizing that programme, it is not going to be a top down approach to how we resolve issues but as the matter goes from finance to any of the relevant ministries when it comes to the Cabinet of Barbados and we have discussions on it, the unions have to be involved in the process as well. Because if you are going to introduce an important instrument such as health insurance, we would have to consult with the administration of the main unions.”

Walrond welcomed the Minister’s position stressing that there was no other group of workers more deserving of a medical plan.

“We don’t want them to look at just the economics of it in terms of costs. Sanitation workers who risk their lives to collect garbage from across the landscape of Barbados to the extent that you have early deaths among sanitation workers are deserving of a medical plan.

“Minister Prescod gave every assurance that his Government is still committed to having this medical plan in place and we will monitor that situation. We are happy about this commitment and it is something that we will follow up vigorously because their medical plan is one of those very critical issues,” he said.

Walrond said the parties also agreed to greater public sensitization on the matter of medicinal waste, stressing the need for a proper arrangement.

“For example, workers would have incidents of faeces splattering in their faces, while the compactor was in operation, there is a lot of concern about medical waste and how best the process can be managed,” he said.

SSA workers further received news that the health and safety committee, which last met a year ago, would be revived to help police work conditions and ensure a culture of safety and health is developed at the authority.