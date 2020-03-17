SSA workers’ cry for help - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

SSA workers’ cry for help - by March 17, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
March 17, 2020

Armed with assurances that their grievances would be addressed, the men and women of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) returned to work this afternoon after a brief work stoppage at the start of business today.

At the Wildey headquarters workers parked their trucks, venting concerns about the dreaded coronavirus, COVID-19, which local authorities say will eventually reach Barbados.

“We are putting our health on the line,” exclaimed one disgruntled worker.

He was joined by another upset colleague gathered in the yard, who was adamant, that the first  people that they should have issued hand sanitisers to is sanitation. “Why wait until all run out?”

The workers’ concern brought Minister of Environment Trevor Prescod, SSA management, the National Union of Public Workers team, Deputy General Secretary Wayne Walrond and Acting General Secretary Delcia Burke and other health officials to the table.

When they emerged a short while after, they reported that action was immediately taken to secure hand sanitisers and other safety equipment.

SSA workers staged a brief work stoppage this morning while venting concerns about the coronavirus.

Minister Prescod told reporters, “These things were all agreed upon last week and aspects of it ought to have been implemented.

“We have already printed flyers with the required protocol and special guidelines on how they should conduct themselves,” he disclosed saying workers had genuine concerns.

He added that the workers received a full briefing from Chief Environmental Officer Francine Bascombe about the virus.

From the Wildey offices, the officials moved discussions onto more weighty matters, including the medical plan, the disposal of medical waste, the resumption of the health and safety committee to the SSA’s headoffice at the National Petroleum Corporation.

Both sides emerged upbeat about the discussions.

Minister Prescod noted that progress was made on the medical plan and discussions would continue.

“In finalizing that programme, it is not going to be a top down approach to how we resolve issues but as the matter goes from finance to any of the relevant ministries when it comes to the Cabinet of Barbados and we have discussions on it, the unions have to be involved in the process as well. Because if you are going to introduce an important instrument such as health insurance, we would have to consult with the administration of the main unions.”

Walrond welcomed the Minister’s position stressing that there was no other group of workers more deserving of a medical plan.

“We don’t want them to look at just the economics of it in terms of costs. Sanitation workers who risk their lives to collect garbage from across the landscape of Barbados to the extent that you have early deaths among sanitation workers are deserving  of a medical plan.

“Minister Prescod gave every assurance that his Government is still committed to having this medical plan in place and we will monitor that situation. We are happy about this commitment and it is something that we will follow up vigorously because their medical plan is one of those very critical issues,” he said.

Walrond said the parties also agreed to greater public sensitization on the matter of medicinal waste, stressing the need for a proper arrangement.

“For example, workers would have incidents of faeces splattering in their faces, while the compactor was in operation, there is a lot of concern about medical waste and how best the process can be managed,” he said.

SSA workers further received news that the health and safety committee, which last met a year ago, would be revived to help police work conditions and ensure a culture  of safety and health is developed at the authority. [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Let good go viral

“Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified...

David Jean-Marie

$1 billion master plan ‘still on’

A one-billion-dollar master plan for the Bridgetown Port is still on the drawing board, Chief Executive of the Barbados Port...

Govt says cancel large public events

We Gatherin’ has become a casualty of the coronavirus preparedness action, while more than a dozen major public events and...

Reggae Festival in doubt

The Barbados Reggae Festival may be the next casualty of the growing COVID-19 virus. Though there are still no reported cases...

Accused to be sentenced next month

A St Philip man remains on bail after pleading guilty to gun and ammunition charges in the High Court today. Chad Joel Hunte,...

Holder faces court over dangerous driving charge

With both her attorneys-at-law absent, one reportedly ill, accused mother Felisha Osula Holder appeared before a High Court...

COVID-19: Ports to remain open, for now

The Government will keep both ports of entry opened for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic allows, Prime Minister Mia Mottley...

Classrooms to continue teachings

There will be no premature closure of schools in Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said this evening as she addressed...

Advocate concerned by lack of COVID-19 measures for persons on the street

As Government forges ahead with its plan to protect those most susceptible to the deadly Coronavirus, the head of the...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share