Promoters say reggae festival tickets remain valid - Barbados Today

FAS Promotions is advising patrons who purchased tickets for the Barbados Reggae Festival 2020, that all tickets remain valid for the Festival for the postponed date.

Refunds are available from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 for persons who are unable to attend the rescheduled event.

Please return your ticket to the box office location you purchased it from. Online purchases should contact Ticketlinkz via email to request a refund or instructions for reclaiming money.

FAS Promotions wishes to advise all patrons that early bird tickets will not be available for purchase for the rescheduled date. Please retain your early bird tickets, which will remain valid.

FAS Promotions offers its sincere apology for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the Festival; however, in ensuring the safety of our patrons and in keeping with the Government’s directive on public events to restrict the spread of COVID-19 virus in Barbados, our decision was necessary.