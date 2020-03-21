Promoters say reggae festival tickets remain valid - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Promoters say reggae festival tickets remain valid - by March 21, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
March 21, 2020

FAS Promotions is advising patrons who purchased tickets for the Barbados Reggae Festival 2020, that all tickets remain valid for the Festival for the postponed date.

Refunds are available from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 for persons who are unable to attend the rescheduled event.

Please return your ticket to the box office location you purchased it from.  Online purchases should contact Ticketlinkz via email to request a refund or instructions for reclaiming money.

FAS Promotions wishes to advise all patrons that early bird tickets will not be available for purchase for the rescheduled date.  Please retain your early bird tickets, which will remain valid.

FAS Promotions offers its sincere apology for any inconvenience caused by the postponement of the Festival; however, in ensuring the safety of our patrons and in keeping with the Government’s directive on public events to restrict the spread of COVID-19 virus in Barbados, our decision was necessary.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share31
35 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbados COVID-19 cases climb to 14

The number of COVID-19 cases in Barbados is now at 14, the Minister of Health has just announced. More details soon.

Sandals closing March 30 to May 15 to safeguard health of guests and team members

Sandals Resorts International says it is closing all Sandals and Beaches Resorts for the period March 30 to May 15, in a move...

Verla De Peiza

DLP responds to Gov’t’s efforts on COVID-19

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has responded to the Mia Mottley-led Barbados Labour Party (BLP) efforts to help the most...

COVID-19: Merchants pledge to keep prices steady

Major shops, supermarkets and importers in the Chamber of Commerce have pledged to keep food and commodity prices stable...

LIAT to continue flying with reduced schedule, CEO says

LIAT is continuing to fly across the region with a reduced flight schedule commencing Sunday, March 22.  The new reduced...

Four murder accused remanded

Four murder accused, two women and two men, have been remanded to Dodds in connection with the death of Basil Springer, who...

40 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Camp Balandra – Trinidad

There has been a stunning new development in Trinidad and Tobago’s effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus....

COVID-19 puts brakes on electric bus import

The brakes have been applied to Government’s highly publicised plan of sourcing electric buses this year from China, at...

PM: Gov’t arrears going down

Government has reported significant progress in paying down its overall arrears owed to individuals, and corporations, and...

35 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share31