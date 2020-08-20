Grenadian visitor tests positive for COVID-19 - Barbados Today
Grenadian visitor tests positive for COVID-19
- by August 20, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
August 20, 2020

A Grenadian visitor who arrived on a British Airways flight on Tuesday is the latest COVID-19-positive patient in Barbados.

The 38-year-old man was in transit to Grenada when he was tested for the viral illness on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport. He is now in isolation at Harrison Point, St. Lucy.

No one will be discharged from isolation today and so the numbers at the facility have increased to 26. Confirmed cases now stand at 156 and recoveries at 123.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory completed 149 tests yesterday. The total number of tests conducted since February is 15,028. (BGIS)

