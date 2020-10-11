International Business Conference spotlights change and adaptation - Barbados Today
International Business Conference spotlights change and adaptation
International trade, the outlook for global business development, and strengthening economic environments in a post-COVID-19 world will be among the topics of discussion at the upcoming inaugural Global Business Week 2020 (GBW 2020) Conference, from October 28-30.

Hosted by BIBA, “The Association for Global Business”, the three-day virtual conference will bring together thought leaders from countries in the Caribbean, North America, Europe and South Asia to engage in topics ranging from emerging technologies and innovation in a COVID-19 environment to business viability, sustainable development, and regulatory and economic developments.

The theme of the virtual gathering, “The Evolution of Global Business”, will set the tone for examining timely issues such as new opportunities in global trade; digital “nomads” and incentive programs being rolled out by Barbados, St. Lucia and other destinations to spur work-from-abroad travel; innovations and solutions arising from the worldwide coronavirus health crisis; and investment management for captives once the pandemic has run its course.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley will serve as keynote speaker for the conference, which will also address issues related to the evolution of data protection requirements in global business, and building a resilient economy through digital transformation.

BIBA President Derrick Cummins is proud of the GBW 2020 conference programme, noting, “Our well crafted sessions will help you answer the question, ‘How can we be stronger now and at the other end of this pandemic?’”

Formerly branded “International Business Week”, Global Business Week 2020 takes place October 25-31, and will give participants an opportunity to engage with other stakeholders concerned with building capacity and strength in the global business sector.

The GBW 2020 conference program will feature both live and recorded sessions, and workshops will be offered on the last day.

