COVID-19 UPDATE: Three new cases, two recoveries - Barbados Today

Three visitors to the island tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and two people will be discharged from isolation today after recovering.

The new cases are an 86-year-old man, who arrived on British Airways on November 2; a 28-year-old woman, who came in on British Airways on November 3; and a 37-year-old man, who arrived on Air Canada on November 5. The two visitors from the United Kingdom tested positive after a second test.

Barbados’ current tally of COVID-19 positive cases is 242. Of these, 228 people have recovered, and seven remain in isolation.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory conducted 516 tests yesterday, bringing the total since February to 38,521. (BGIS)

