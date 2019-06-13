Police appeal - Barbados Today

Police are asking members of the public who may have any information or video footage regarding the shooting incident on board the MV Dreamchaser, on Monday, June 10, 2019 to come forward.

The incident, which occurred around 10:35 p.m., resulted in the death of Dave Archer, 32, of West Terrace, St. James.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/ 430-7190; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any Police Station.