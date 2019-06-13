Police appeal - Barbados Today

Police appeal

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 13, 2019

Police are asking members of the public who may have any information or video footage regarding the shooting incident on board the MV Dreamchaser, on Monday, June 10, 2019 to come forward.

The incident, which occurred around 10:35 p.m., resulted in the death of Dave Archer, 32, of West Terrace,  St. James.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at  430-7189/ 430-7190; Police Emergency at 211;  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any Police Station.

4 thoughts on “Police appeal

  1. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  2. Veroniva BoyceVeroniva Boyce

    Again!!!

      -   Reply
  3. Richard ArjoonRichard Arjoon

    So no one wants to come forward,then you are just as evil as the cowardly murderer.

      -   Reply
  4. Greengiant

    Does this boat not have cameras installed for security purposes?

    How did they get a license to operate and of course insurance.

      -   Reply

