Police investigate a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church - Barbados Today

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 14, 2019

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church.

The victim is alleged to be a popular resident of the area.

( more details as they come to hand.)

26 thoughts on “Police investigate a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church

  1. Lorraine Selman GilkesLorraine Selman Gilkes

    This is like the wild wild west

      -   Reply
  2. Aquarius FebAquarius Feb

    How many murders is it now i lost tract by this and D end of year we will record about 50 the way how things going i am sadden my Barbados my home

      -   Reply
  3. Linda FreemanLinda Freeman

    Aquarius Feb i could be wrong but i think we at 28 so far

      -   Reply
  4. Joan Lynch BladesJoan Lynch Blades

    You mean to tell me every day so all this shotting Lord have mercy.

      -   Reply
  5. Dian PrescodDian Prescod

    Too much shooting , something has to be done .

      -   Reply
  6. Mary AgardMary Agard

    I glad it is not a road accident de young men know who Dem want these ain’t foolish killing

      -   Reply
  7. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne

    What has Barbados come to?
    I just remember. A battlefield.

      -   Reply
  8. Rosebud TaittRosebud Taitt

    Wow de fellas have no intention of handing in DE guns… still shooting

      -   Reply
  9. Bajan TriniBajan Trini

    WTH everyday a shooting?

      -   Reply
  10. Elizabeth GunnElizabeth Gunn

    Toronto area has almost 4 million people, 24 homicides to date..you are right to be worried.

      -   Reply
  11. Marva KingMarva King

    Guns are everywhere.

      -   Reply
  12. Stephen BromeStephen Brome

    Life in prison if the police can catch them and courts convict since we can’t hang them

      -   Reply
  13. June Antoinette DorsettJune Antoinette Dorsett

    Where are the guns coming from.

      -   Reply
  14. Veronica WilliamsVeronica Williams

    This is becoming too much of a norm,SOMETHING HAVE TO BE DONE ABOUT HERE LIKE ….NOWWW.SMDH

      -   Reply
  15. Heather StuartHeather Stuart

    What is the count now ?

      -   Reply
  16. johnny crow

    Blame the DLP. The present Administration is full of former DLP members looking for opportunities, so blame DEMS.

      -   Reply
  17. Yvonne SealyYvonne Sealy

    I would like these youngsters to stop the senseless killings…it is hurting and affecting ALL of us because Barbados is OUR Paradise and if someone sneezes in St.Lucy, the other TEN parishes catch a cold…we’re that close… So try to EMBRACE not DISGRACE..
    IT CAN BE DONE
    I KNOW IT CAN….BlessUp

    *stop lehhin evabody wash duh mout pun we….
    As grandma wud say..

      -   Reply
  18. Colette FelixColette Felix

    Its amazing that people want it to stop,something must be done,but when police do stop and search,a whole lot of the same people does got a lot to say about it,that it should be stopped, we need to stop bring reactive and be proactive, is time that police do stop and search again and searching gullies

      -   Reply
  19. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    So sad

      -   Reply
  20. Claire BattershieldClaire Battershield

    Yadaa yada yaddda! The moral outrage. We must do something. Who is we ?The police ,lawyers ,the judges are the only ones looked at alone .Where do these people live ?They live among us. Many of us know some one who have certain disturbing behaviors .It starts with us. These people have brothers, sisters ,mothers aunts and cousins. They don’t live in a vacuum.
    Many claim to be conscious. Want to cuss certain things about the “white man” but taking up his weapon of destruction. If we didn’t have buyers they couldn’t be sellers. It’s everybody’s business not only the government ,judiciary and police. Talk to your family and friends. Can’t get tired. Stop destroying the country and families.Some only want the church when it benefits them. Yet you would hear ,what the church doing .Like What ! .

      -   Reply
  21. Richard RC DanielRichard RC Daniel

    BARBADOS 2019.
    29 MURDERS.
    $ 45.00 Garbage and Sewerage Tax.
    Unemployment skyrocketing.
    Increased Property Tax.
    Third Highest Gasoline and Diesel prices in the entire World.
    Food prices unrealistic.
    What will tomorrow bring?
    The Solution?
    Promote 2020!!

      -   Reply
  22. Sarah DohertySarah Doherty

    Guns in the wrong hands! Thoughts and condolences to his friends and family.

      -   Reply
  23. ossie Moore

    King Dyal “a black bajan man ” predicted years ago that ” black Barbados ” was going to turn into complete sh*t. . . . and he was right ! he said that :
    “The only thing Black people have never done is like one another. That is the failure of Blacks. They do not like themselves.”

    Click on the link below :

    https://repeatingislands.com/2012/01/24/barbados-king-dyal-the-activist-remembered/

    CARSON C CADOGAN: says: “Mia: Too many innocent people being shot”
    Mottley said this country was going to go through some rough times before “we get it civil again”. (LK)

    Ossie Moore : The safest place on the Island is WHITE / NON-BLACK Barbados.

    The most unsafe place in Barbados is BLACK BARBADOS.

      -   Reply
  24. Jessie HopeJessie Hope

    Person knows who got guns, It only when it hit home that they want to help, But that is too late

      -   Reply
  25. ossie Moore

    Bajans ( especially black bajans ) are a very weird race of people.

    They are the first to talk about the white “racists “Police shooting black people in the USA when the fact fact is that BLACK PEOPLE IN BARBADOS KILL MORE BLACK PEOPLE ( for such a small island ) than white Police shooting black people in the USA . . . and that is FACT not FICTION.

    Also black bajans will say that people are stabbing people in Great Britain and that Canadians and European are racists against black bajans.

    But they will never attest to the fact that the problem in Barbados it is the BLACK BAJANS WHO ARE IRRESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING THEIR OWN KIND.

    Who are they blaming ? ? ? ? the Politicians.

    What a bunch of nerdy people ! ! !

      -   Reply
  26. Barbara GreeneBarbara Greene

    I think the relevant authorities can take some advise from some of the Bajan public what to do with all those people that carrying out senseless killings …Because it seems they dont have a solution ..

      -   Reply

