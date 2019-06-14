Police investigate a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church - Barbados Today

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Vauxhall, Christ Church.
The victim is alleged to be a popular resident of the area.
( more details as they come to hand.)
This is like the wild wild west
How many murders is it now i lost tract by this and D end of year we will record about 50 the way how things going i am sadden my Barbados my home
Aquarius Feb i could be wrong but i think we at 28 so far
You mean to tell me every day so all this shotting Lord have mercy.
Too much shooting , something has to be done .
I glad it is not a road accident de young men know who Dem want these ain’t foolish killing
What has Barbados come to?
I just remember. A battlefield.
Wow de fellas have no intention of handing in DE guns… still shooting
WTH everyday a shooting?
Toronto area has almost 4 million people, 24 homicides to date..you are right to be worried.
Guns are everywhere.
Life in prison if the police can catch them and courts convict since we can’t hang them
Where are the guns coming from.
This is becoming too much of a norm,SOMETHING HAVE TO BE DONE ABOUT HERE LIKE ….NOWWW.SMDH
What is the count now ?
Blame the DLP. The present Administration is full of former DLP members looking for opportunities, so blame DEMS.
I would like these youngsters to stop the senseless killings…it is hurting and affecting ALL of us because Barbados is OUR Paradise and if someone sneezes in St.Lucy, the other TEN parishes catch a cold…we’re that close… So try to EMBRACE not DISGRACE..
IT CAN BE DONE
I KNOW IT CAN….BlessUp
*stop lehhin evabody wash duh mout pun we….
As grandma wud say..
Its amazing that people want it to stop,something must be done,but when police do stop and search,a whole lot of the same people does got a lot to say about it,that it should be stopped, we need to stop bring reactive and be proactive, is time that police do stop and search again and searching gullies
So sad
Yadaa yada yaddda! The moral outrage. We must do something. Who is we ?The police ,lawyers ,the judges are the only ones looked at alone .Where do these people live ?They live among us. Many of us know some one who have certain disturbing behaviors .It starts with us. These people have brothers, sisters ,mothers aunts and cousins. They don’t live in a vacuum.
Many claim to be conscious. Want to cuss certain things about the “white man” but taking up his weapon of destruction. If we didn’t have buyers they couldn’t be sellers. It’s everybody’s business not only the government ,judiciary and police. Talk to your family and friends. Can’t get tired. Stop destroying the country and families.Some only want the church when it benefits them. Yet you would hear ,what the church doing .Like What ! .
BARBADOS 2019.
29 MURDERS.
$ 45.00 Garbage and Sewerage Tax.
Unemployment skyrocketing.
Increased Property Tax.
Third Highest Gasoline and Diesel prices in the entire World.
Food prices unrealistic.
What will tomorrow bring?
The Solution?
Promote 2020!!
Guns in the wrong hands! Thoughts and condolences to his friends and family.
King Dyal “a black bajan man ” predicted years ago that ” black Barbados ” was going to turn into complete sh*t. . . . and he was right ! he said that :
“The only thing Black people have never done is like one another. That is the failure of Blacks. They do not like themselves.”
Click on the link below :
https://repeatingislands.com/2012/01/24/barbados-king-dyal-the-activist-remembered/
CARSON C CADOGAN: says: “Mia: Too many innocent people being shot”
Mottley said this country was going to go through some rough times before “we get it civil again”. (LK)
Ossie Moore : The safest place on the Island is WHITE / NON-BLACK Barbados.
The most unsafe place in Barbados is BLACK BARBADOS.
Person knows who got guns, It only when it hit home that they want to help, But that is too late
Bajans ( especially black bajans ) are a very weird race of people.
They are the first to talk about the white “racists “Police shooting black people in the USA when the fact fact is that BLACK PEOPLE IN BARBADOS KILL MORE BLACK PEOPLE ( for such a small island ) than white Police shooting black people in the USA . . . and that is FACT not FICTION.
Also black bajans will say that people are stabbing people in Great Britain and that Canadians and European are racists against black bajans.
But they will never attest to the fact that the problem in Barbados it is the BLACK BAJANS WHO ARE IRRESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING THEIR OWN KIND.
Who are they blaming ? ? ? ? the Politicians.
What a bunch of nerdy people ! ! !
I think the relevant authorities can take some advise from some of the Bajan public what to do with all those people that carrying out senseless killings …Because it seems they dont have a solution ..