Wanted: Renido Dadrian Murray - Barbados Today

Wanted: Renido Dadrian Murray

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 20, 2019

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Renico Dadrian Murray alias Short Man whose last known address is Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Murray is slim, has a dark complexion and is approximately five feet six inches tall.

He has a tattoo on his right arm with the words Thug Life and another with the letters RM on his left forearm.

Murray is advised to present himself to the Major Crime Unit at the Glebe Police Station, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know Murray’s whereabouts should contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7193; Police Emergency at 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

 

 

