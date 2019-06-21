Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga's funeral - Barbados Today

Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga’s funeral

Sandy Deane
June 21, 2019

 

Former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur will represent the Barbados Government at the state funeral for former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga on Sunday, June 23.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had invited Arthur to represent the Government and people of Barbados at the funeral and he has graciously accepted the invitation.

Mr Seaga’s funeral service will begin at noon on Sunday, at the Cathedral of the Most Trinity on North Street, Kingston, Jamaica, and his body will be interred at National Heroes’ Park.

He died in Miami on May 28, on his 89th birthday, and Jamaica is currently observing a period of mourning.

Mr Seaga served his country in Parliament with distinction for a record 43 years, dating back to 1962, including from 1980 to 1989 as Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister.

15 thoughts on “Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga’s funeral

  1. Carson C. Cadogan

    Bare pappy show.

    Her father is still suing him in Court.

  2. Junior LucasJunior Lucas

    Tactical move by the present prime minister

  3. Shawn SealyShawn Sealy

    Things to make you go hmm..

  4. Janette ReiferJanette Reifer

    I don’t care if he goes Jamaica or Cuba. If he was not so spiteful, he would be Prime minister today. I don’t care what anyone says, the difference between the PM and former PM Arthur, she doesn’t behave vindictive towards him.

  5. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    Wow, I can hear a lot of party faithfuls running to their bathroom with belly pains. This is an Obama-type move! Smart! Wow!

  6. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    This a boss tactical move! This is one from President Obama’s playbook! Great!

  7. harry turnover

    Well said JANETTE REIFER….Arthur like he hoping for a pick somewhere down the line.
    @ Carson C Cadogan….BARE PAPPY SHOW IN GEORGE STREET TOO with the TWO MOST DECORATED LOSERS LEADING YOU…lord have mercy… daiz what ya would call a pappy show.

  8. Janette ReiferJanette Reifer

    Malissa Applewaithe You are out of character. This is serious business. The PM is not fumbling around Get it straight!

  9. Big Man

    Owen did tell Mia in Parliament
    Mia,Mia,Mia give me a chance nuh
    So he getting his Chance Finally

  10. Wendy Andria Knight-HunteWendy Andria Knight-Hunte

    Once more my Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has made me proud!!! A political genius who knows when, where and how and holds no grudges!! Take a bow Mia!

  11. Ben BellaBen Bella

    My Prime minister Mottley have class

  12. Cheryl MaynardCheryl Maynard

    Boss move indeed, former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has history in/with Jamaica

  13. ric

    @JANETTE REIFER: You really believe that? I don’t believe there has ever been a PM in Barbados who was not vindictive.

  14. Judy DavisJudy Davis

    Wha

  15. Wema RamaWema Rama

    Bad decision

