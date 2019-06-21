Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga's funeral - Barbados Today

Former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur will represent the Barbados Government at the state funeral for former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga on Sunday, June 23.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had invited Arthur to represent the Government and people of Barbados at the funeral and he has graciously accepted the invitation.

Mr Seaga’s funeral service will begin at noon on Sunday, at the Cathedral of the Most Trinity on North Street, Kingston, Jamaica, and his body will be interred at National Heroes’ Park.

He died in Miami on May 28, on his 89th birthday, and Jamaica is currently observing a period of mourning.

Mr Seaga served his country in Parliament with distinction for a record 43 years, dating back to 1962, including from 1980 to 1989 as Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister.