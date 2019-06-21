Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga's funeral - Barbados Today

Former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur will represent the Barbados Government at the state funeral for former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga on Sunday, June 23.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had invited Arthur to represent the Government and people of Barbados at the funeral and he has graciously accepted the invitation.
Mr Seaga’s funeral service will begin at noon on Sunday, at the Cathedral of the Most Trinity on North Street, Kingston, Jamaica, and his body will be interred at National Heroes’ Park.
He died in Miami on May 28, on his 89th birthday, and Jamaica is currently observing a period of mourning.
Mr Seaga served his country in Parliament with distinction for a record 43 years, dating back to 1962, including from 1980 to 1989 as Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister.
15 thoughts on “Former PM Arthur to represent Barbados Government at Seaga’s funeral”
Bare pappy show.
Her father is still suing him in Court.
Tactical move by the present prime minister
Things to make you go hmm..
I don’t care if he goes Jamaica or Cuba. If he was not so spiteful, he would be Prime minister today. I don’t care what anyone says, the difference between the PM and former PM Arthur, she doesn’t behave vindictive towards him.
Wow, I can hear a lot of party faithfuls running to their bathroom with belly pains. This is an Obama-type move! Smart! Wow!
This a boss tactical move! This is one from President Obama’s playbook! Great!
Well said JANETTE REIFER….Arthur like he hoping for a pick somewhere down the line.
@ Carson C Cadogan….BARE PAPPY SHOW IN GEORGE STREET TOO with the TWO MOST DECORATED LOSERS LEADING YOU…lord have mercy… daiz what ya would call a pappy show.
Malissa Applewaithe You are out of character. This is serious business. The PM is not fumbling around Get it straight!
Owen did tell Mia in Parliament
Mia,Mia,Mia give me a chance nuh
So he getting his Chance Finally
Once more my Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has made me proud!!! A political genius who knows when, where and how and holds no grudges!! Take a bow Mia!
My Prime minister Mottley have class
Boss move indeed, former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has history in/with Jamaica
@JANETTE REIFER: You really believe that? I don’t believe there has ever been a PM in Barbados who was not vindictive.
Wha
Bad decision