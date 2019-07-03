Christ Church man injured in shooting incident - Barbados Today

A 23-year-old man suffered injuries in a second shooting incident that occurred last night at Water Street, Christ Church.

Vemar Deroy Griffith of #43 Clearview Drive, Wotton, Christ Church was shot by a masked man around 9:10 p.m.

According to police, Griffith was playing a game of dominoes with three other men when the masked man, who was also wearing a hat and dark clothing, approached them, drew a firearm and told them not to move.

The men ran off. As Griffith started to run he heard a loud explosion and felt pain in his left leg. However, he managed to run to his home.

He was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.