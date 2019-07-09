Missing woman: Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

She is Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne, 28, of Browns Avenue, Bayville, St Michael who left her mother’s home at 1 p.m. last Thursday and has not been seen since.

At the time she was wearing a black T-shirt and black tights with black converse shoes.

She frequents the Fairchild Street area near the old fish market.

Shakira has a brown complexion, dark-brown eyes, and is bow-legged.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Hastings Police Station at 430-7608, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.