Missing woman: Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.
She is Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne, 28, of Browns Avenue, Bayville, St Michael who left her mother’s home at 1 p.m. last Thursday and has not been seen since.
At the time she was wearing a black T-shirt and black tights with black converse shoes.
She frequents the Fairchild Street area near the old fish market.
Shakira has a brown complexion, dark-brown eyes, and is bow-legged.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Hastings Police Station at 430-7608, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.
1 thought on “Missing woman: Shakira Dawn-Marie Bourne”
These missing notices confuses me, in this age of technology, where are the pictures??? Its extremely difficult to find anyone with just a description.