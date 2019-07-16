RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke - Barbados Today

RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
July 16, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) is mourning the passing of Police Constable 344, Alfred Clarke who died today at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a brief illness.

Forty-five-year-old Clarke, a 24-year veteran with the Royal Barbados Police Force was last attached to the Worthing Police Station.

Friends and colleagues have described Clarke, also known as Big Show, as the consummate police officer.

“Today, we reflect with a heavy heart our colleague and cherished friend,” the RBPF said in a statement.

Clarke, who received three commendations for outstanding police work, was remembered for his passion and dedication to law enforcement.

He served as a criminal investigator in the Northern Division for many years where he played an integral role in solving a number of crimes.

Clarke was also fondly remembered as an avid karaoke enthusiast. The RBPF said his love for police work was surpassed only by his love for the microphone and singing one of his favourite songs, Andrea Bocelli’s masterpiece, Time to Say Goodbye.

13 thoughts on “RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke

  1. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados
      -   Reply
  2. Sweetsyrupy BartlettSweetsyrupy Bartlett

    May he R. I. P condolences to his friends and family

      -   Reply
  3. Carol Grant CumberbatchCarol Grant Cumberbatch

    Condolences to the family..and the RBPF..

      -   Reply
  4. Joan Lynch BladesJoan Lynch Blades

    May he rest in peace and rise in glory.

      -   Reply
  5. Shakida CarringtonShakida Carrington

    My secret admirer gone boy

      -   Reply
  6. Wendy Forde GriffithWendy Forde Griffith
      -   Reply
  7. Paul GillPaul Gill

    RIP

      -   Reply
  8. Pauline LowePauline Lowe

    RIP

      -   Reply
  9. David BradeDavid Brade

    May he rest in peace and rise in the glory of God we went to school together he was a fun loving person

      -   Reply
  10. Cynthia BeeCynthia Bee

    May he Rest in Peace

      -   Reply
  11. Melva RoachMelva Roach

    RIP

      -   Reply
  12. Andrea ScantleburyAndrea Scantlebury
      -   Reply
  13. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Very sad

      -   Reply

