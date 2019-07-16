RBPF mourns passing of Constable Alfred Clarke - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) is mourning the passing of Police Constable 344, Alfred Clarke who died today at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a brief illness.

Forty-five-year-old Clarke, a 24-year veteran with the Royal Barbados Police Force was last attached to the Worthing Police Station.

Friends and colleagues have described Clarke, also known as Big Show, as the consummate police officer.

“Today, we reflect with a heavy heart our colleague and cherished friend,” the RBPF said in a statement.

Clarke, who received three commendations for outstanding police work, was remembered for his passion and dedication to law enforcement.

He served as a criminal investigator in the Northern Division for many years where he played an integral role in solving a number of crimes.

Clarke was also fondly remembered as an avid karaoke enthusiast. The RBPF said his love for police work was surpassed only by his love for the microphone and singing one of his favourite songs, Andrea Bocelli’s masterpiece, Time to Say Goodbye.