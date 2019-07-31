Priest to stay away from pastoral duties for three months - Barbados Today

Priest to stay away from pastoral duties for three months

Sandy Deane
July 31, 2019

The Priest at the centre of the Barbados Community College examination breach will not resume pastoral duties for a three-month period, the Anglican Diocese said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“Reverend Reginald Knight will spend the next three months undergoing a period of reflection, personal and professional development guided by a senior clergyman of the church who will be designated by Anglican Bishop Reverend Michael Maxwell. During that period, starting in August 2019, he will not undertake any clerical or pastoral duties, ” the statement added.

Reverend Reginald Knight.

Back in May, Knight, a tutor at the BCC,  leaked questions and responses to the CORE 101 examination for Ethics and Citizenship.

 

