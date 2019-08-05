Designer Kevin Small wins big at Grand Kadooment 2019 - Barbados Today

Designer Kevin Small has done it yet again.

He has captured that Robert Weekes Award for Best Festival Designer in the Republic Bank Grand Kadooment.

The bandleader for Fifth Element Mas – De Gold Coast also copped prizes in several other categories – Historical, Traditional, Most Colourful Small Band, Best Individual Male and Presentation of Year. He also placed third in the Republic Bank Small Band of the Year and third place for the George Dear Award for Best Band on the Road.

Veteran band leader Betty West captured the George Dear Award for Best Band of the Year, the BMA Brands of Barbados Award (Large Band), Republic Bank Large Band of the Year and the Vision 2020 Award.

Band leader Gwyneth Squires also won several awards including the BMA Brands of Barbados Award (Small Band) and the Republic Bank Small Band of the Year award.

Please see full results below