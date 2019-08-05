HIV/AIDS Commission calls for end to stigma and discrimination - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

HIV/AIDS Commission calls for end to stigma and discrimination

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 5, 2019

The National HIV/AIDS Commission joined forces with bandleader Varia Williams and designer Omowale Stuart to sensitise Barbadians about HIV amid the revellry of Kadooment Day.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde and executive director of the National HIV/AIDS Commission Jacqui Wiltshire Forde joined the group on the road.

Under the theme Rainbow Love, the band, well decked out in red and white, urged Barbadians to play their part to end stigma and discrimination.

The Commission has expressed concern that vulnerable groups are still being marginalized, and this has forced the disease underground and out of the reach of HIV services.

Director of the Commission Lynn Armstrong stressed that every person has a right to dignity and the pursuit of happiness.

 

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

UPDATE: Two, including UK visitor, die in separate drowning incidents
August 3, 2019
Lil Rick to be “peacemaker”
August 3, 2019
Ram on fire
August 3, 2019
Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday
August 4, 2019
Fast food outlet relocating
August 3, 2019
Some rose, some didn’t
August 3, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs