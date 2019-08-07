ZR driver shot and injured - Barbados Today

ZR driver Kelroy Alexander had to undergo emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being shot while on the job last night.
Alexander, 53, of Cane Vale, Christ Church, was shot in his right hand and abdomen by an unknown gunman who also tried to rob him while onboard the route taxi as it was travelling along Inch Marlow, Christ Church around 10 p.m.
Police are continuing investigations.
All wunna bout is robbing wunna own poor hand to mout brethren! Imagine that!
It is about time that all zr drivers working nights have something stash way under their seats tho….
This is ridiculous, he could have lost his life just for working for an honest dollar.
Wow! Only God knows…. work n for an honest dollar and minding his own business…
People are naive enough to plan their business without the Devil in the details …the Bible says …where two or three are gathered in my name there I will be in the midst …and the Devil too…