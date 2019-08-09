ATM scammers plead guilty - Barbados Today

Three Colombian men today pleaded guilty to carrying out ATM scams at different banking locations between July 28 and 31.
One was handed over to immigration officials for deportation after paying a fine, while the other two were taken to HMP Dodds.
They are Sorin Cretu, 47, of Barrio Boca, Grande Edificio Cartagena; Luis Alberto Salazar Espinal, 45, of Boca Grande, Edificio Panorama, Cartagena and Leonar Surez Castro, 36, of Carrera, 15A No.47 A-17 Soledad, Barranquilla, Atlantico – all in Colombia.
Cretu pleaded guilty to stealing $300 cash belonging to Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited on July 30. Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed a $2,000 forthwith fine and ordered that he be deported. The money was paid.
Espinal pleaded guilty to stealing $1,500 belonging to the same bank between July 28 and 31, as well as having 11 cards with magnetic readable strips for use in connection with theft, when he was not at his place of abode, on July 31.
He was fined $2,500 forthwith with the alternative of two years in prison. A deportation order was also imposed but the money has not been paid, so he was taken to HMP.
Castro also pleaded guilty to stealing $800, property of the same bank, between 29 and 31 July, as well as having eight cards with magnetic readable strips in connection with theft, when he was not at his place of abode, on July 31.
A $2,500 fine was also imposed on him with an alternative two-year prison term if unpaid. A deportation order was also imposed and it was not paid, so Castro was escorted out on the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court by a prison warden to be taken to HMP Dodds.
15 thoughts on “ATM scammers plead guilty”
Much more money was stolen or went missing than this. Are these additional scammers?
They should get stave in jail.. lick the fat off of them fat a$$
Go long and don’t come back and tell yuh friends don’t try it either, try it at home
Men get off light…. Ppl does get jail time fa thieving cornbeef and biscuits!
I bet you when they were coming in they were not harassed by the authorities because of their skin color etc, but certain caricom nationals are treated like dogs and I have never seen any of them do this type of things. Smh
Close the flood gate on these damn crooks from the airport at immigration you don’t have money or a return ticket back to the plane
Black ppl killings black ppl and white theft black ppl money sad
They should be in Iran or Sudan
Nuisances…stupse!
What fine what, jailing is the answer for everyone inconvenienced.
Good Barbados justice, for these 3 vermin from across the water. Time to tighten up further by, asking any visitor, from such places as where these criminal’s come from, their purpose of travel, how long they are staying and how much funds they have to support their stay. The amount should always be seen and checked as proof, dont just take their word for it. Enough to support their stay! they get a stamp. A time limit should also be imposed, for insufficent funds, this limits time spent in the country. This proposal should also be extended to anyone from Eastern Europe, who are famous for such criminal activity across all border’s, they should not be let in, even with or without funds, period.
I would take them back by the same bank..pull down them pants and give them a full cut ass.
Wunnah could have put them on a ship without a bottom and leg them go
Start cutting off hands man .
And cut them up to the elbows