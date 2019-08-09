ATM scammers plead guilty - Barbados Today

Three Colombian men today pleaded guilty to carrying out ATM scams at different banking locations between July 28 and 31.

One was handed over to immigration officials for deportation after paying a fine, while the other two were taken to HMP Dodds.



They are Sorin Cretu, 47, of Barrio Boca, Grande Edificio Cartagena; Luis Alberto Salazar Espinal, 45, of Boca Grande, Edificio Panorama, Cartagena and Leonar Surez Castro, 36, of Carrera, 15A No.47 A-17 Soledad, Barranquilla, Atlantico – all in Colombia.

Cretu pleaded guilty to stealing $300 cash belonging to Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited on July 30. Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed a $2,000 forthwith fine and ordered that he be deported. The money was paid.

Espinal pleaded guilty to stealing $1,500 belonging to the same bank between July 28 and 31, as well as having 11 cards with magnetic readable strips for use in connection with theft, when he was not at his place of abode, on July 31.

He was fined $2,500 forthwith with the alternative of two years in prison. A deportation order was also imposed but the money has not been paid, so he was taken to HMP.

Castro also pleaded guilty to stealing $800, property of the same bank, between 29 and 31 July, as well as having eight cards with magnetic readable strips in connection with theft, when he was not at his place of abode, on July 31.

A $2,500 fine was also imposed on him with an alternative two-year prison term if unpaid. A deportation order was also imposed and it was not paid, so Castro was escorted out on the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court by a prison warden to be taken to HMP Dodds.