Police search for gunman - Barbados Today

Police search for gunman

Sandy Deane
August 22, 2019

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot a St Michael man around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at First Avenue, Greaves Land, Black Rock.

Twenty-two-year-old Rashawn Savion Tudor of #2 Well, Gap, Lodge Hill, St Michael suffered gunshot injuries to his lower abdomen and right thigh.

According to police, Tudor was parking his motorcycle in the Black Rock community when an unknown man approached him.

The man pointed a firearm at Tudor and fired and then ran off leaving the victim on the ground. Tudor was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police say the gunman has a light brown complexion and is approximately five feet, eight inches tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a pink shirt and long, brown pants.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to please contact The Black Rock Police Station at 1 (246) 417-7500/417-7505, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

 

 

