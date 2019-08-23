Prison officer granted bail - Barbados Today

Prison officer granted bail

Fernella Wedderburn
August 23, 2019
Prison Officer Cathy-Ann Elizabeth Blunte was granted $2,500 bail today when she appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weeks this morning.
It is alleged that the 46-year-old, of Skeetes Road, Jackmans, St Michael, on August 22, without lawful authority brought into Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds five bottles of tattoos ink, a prohibited article.
She pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared in the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court with her attorneys Michael Lashley, QC, Dayna Taylor Lavine and Kadisha Wickham.
The case against Blunte has been transferred and adjourned until September 17 when she will appear in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court.
