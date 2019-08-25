Mangrove Landfill and Bagatelle site open - Barbados Today

Chairman of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) Senator Rudy Grant has advised that members of the public will be able to take any bulky waste which may act as a missile during the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, to the SSA’s site at Bagatelle, St Thomas from 8 o’clock tonight.

Senator Grant said the Bagatelle site will remain open until the national shutdown is announced tomorrow, Monday, August 26.

In addition, the SSA Chairman stated that the Mangrove Landfill in St Thomas is open and will remain open until the national shutdown.

Meanwhile, those persons who have bulk waste which can become possible missiles during the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian may call the SSA’s hotline at 535-5006, for removal. (BGIS)