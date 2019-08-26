Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Dorian, 11a.m. update - Barbados Today

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Barbados

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are imminent within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to track west-northwestward while slowly strengthening.

At 11a.m. Tropical Storm Dorian was centered near 12.3N, 57.7W or about 135 miles (220 km) east-southeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (97km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure is 1002mb (29.59 inches).

The system continues to slowly strengthen as it move towards the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 km/h). On this track, the center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados later this afternoon/early tonight.

Sustained surface winds between 50 to 60mph (85 to 97km/h) with higher gusts are expected to spread across Barbados this afternoon and persist into early Tuesday morning.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers associated with T.S Dorian have already started to affect the island, and conditions are expected to further deteriorate into the afternoon, with pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Rainfall accumulations of at least 4 to 6 inches (100 to 150 mm) are expected with the possibility of higher isolated amounts. As a result, some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas and residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.

Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5m (8 to 12ft) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon today until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, 27th August 2019.

A Small-craft Warning means that, in this case, mean wind-speeds of 43 to 52 knots (80 to 97 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2 p.m.