Wanted man arrested, will appear in court tomorrow on gun charges - Barbados Today

Wanted man arrested, will appear in court tomorrow on gun charges

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 29, 2019

 

Wanted man Jakobe Talik Germain, 22, 8th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael will appear in court tomorrow on gun and ammunition charges.

Germain was apprehended by police today at an apartment at Balmoral Gap, Hastings, Christ Church.

He is charged with possession of a firearm without a valid licence to do so and possession of 13 rounds of ammunition also without a permit.

These offences occurred on Sunday, July 28, at Ashby Alley, Nelson Street, St Michael.

Germain is expected to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate

