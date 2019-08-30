Dr Dexter James leaves QEH - Barbados Today

Dr Dexter James is no longer the Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In a statement issued this evening, the QEH said James who has been sick leave since February 27, this year has mutually agreed to part ways with the institution.

Director of Support Services Louise Bobb who has been acting as CEO during James’ absence will continue in the role until further notice.

Dr James was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the hospital in October 2009 and was tasked with leading the transformation of the 600-bed tertiary care teaching institution.(QEH)